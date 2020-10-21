BewhY reportedly getting married!

According to an exclusive media outlet report on October 22, rapper BewhY is getting married this year!

The report claimed that BewhY (Lee Byung Yoon, 27) plans on tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend later this year in December, with a small, private wedding ceremony. BewhY's girlfriend is a non-celebrity whom the rapper has been seeing for 8 years. Back in 2017 during MBC's 'Radio Star', BewhY confessed that he was not in fact single and added on that he was seriously thinking about marrying his girlfriend. Now, it looks like the happy moment has finally arrived!

Congratulations to the rapper and his fiancée!

