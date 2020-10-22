(G)I-DLE's Soojin will continue to sit out of upcoming schedules due to her ankle injury

On October 22, Cube Entertainment updated fans on (G)I-DLE member Soojin's ankle injury.

On this day, the agency relayed, "Soojin previously injured her ankle during practice. The doctor advised that she wear a protective cast. She plans on keeping her physical movements to a minimum."

As a result, Soojin will continue to sit out of (G)I-DLE's upcoming schedules such as the '2020 LIVE in DMZ' concert, the '2020 K-Culture Festival', etc. Soojin will participate in other schedules which do not require strenuous physical activity.

