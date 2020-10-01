Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for September 20 to September 26

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from September 20 to September 26 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 43,255,331 Points

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 29,730,621 Points

3. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 22,975,844 Points

4. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 22,041,285 Points

5. J.Y. Park with Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 21,668,984 Points

6. SSAK3 - "Beach Again" - 21,084,354 Points

7. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 19,760,788 Points

8. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 19,252,577 Points

9. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart" - 18,958,444 Points

10. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 18,565,911 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Kim Ho Joong - 'Our Family'

2. TREASURE - 'THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER TWO'

3. The Boyz - '[CHASE]'

4. EVERGLOW - '-77.82X-78.29'



5. Super Junior D&E - 'BAD BLOOD'



6. UP10TION - 'Light UP'



7. ONEUS - 'LIVED'



8. Stray Kids - 'IN生'



9. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Tear'



10. BDC - 'THE INTERSECTION _ BELIEF'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

3. Vibe - "Fall In Fall"



4. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."

5. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

6. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

9. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"

10. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"





Source: Gaon

