Celebrity family members who share exceptional genes with the celebrity

The human genome is truly mysterious and amazing as it carries information about an individual's characteristics of their physical traits. This exceptional genetic information is carried out through the family tree as siblings, parents, and children, and even cousins look-alike with each other.
This next list is of celebrities' family members who share the exceptional genes as their similar physical traits are the only thing needed to prove they're family with the celebrity.
So without further ado, here is the list of celebrity family members. Please note, these family members have already been revealed to the public through various broadcasts.
1. Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's older brother.
2. Oh My Girl member YooA's older brother
3. ITZY member Chaeryeong and IZ*ONE member Chaeyeon's mother
4. BLACKPINK member Jisoo's older brother and sister
5. Oh My Girl member Arin's younger brother
6. BTS leader RM's younger cousin
7. BTOB member Sungjae's parents
8. BLACKPINK member Rose's mother and older sister
9. BTS member J-Hope's sister
10. TWICE member Sana's parents
11. TWICE member Nayeon's mother
12. BTS member V's father
13. Big Bang leader G-Dragon's sister
14. TWICE member Tzuyu's mother
15. Red Velvet member Seulgi's older brother
16. BTS member Jungkook's father
17. TXT member Hueningkai's father
18. Suzy's father
19. EXO member Chanyeol's older sister
20. Actor Song Seung Hun's parents
21. BLACKPINK member Jennie's mother
22. Actress Kim Yoo Jung's older brother
23. Wonder Girls member Yubin's parents
24. Actor Choi Soo Jong and Actress Ha Hee Ra's children
Log in to comment