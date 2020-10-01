Celebrity family members who share exceptional genes with the celebrity

The human genome is truly mysterious and amazing as it carries information about an individual's characteristics of their physical traits. This exceptional genetic information is carried out through the family tree as siblings, parents, and children, and even cousins look-alike with each other.

This next list is of celebrities' family members who share the exceptional genes as their similar physical traits are the only thing needed to prove they're family with the celebrity.

So without further ado, here is the list of celebrity family members. Please note, these family members have already been revealed to the public through various broadcasts.

1. Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's older brother.

2. Oh My Girl member YooA's older brother

3. ITZY member Chaeryeong and IZ*ONE member Chaeyeon's mother

4. BLACKPINK member Jisoo's older brother and sister

5. Oh My Girl member Arin's younger brother

6. BTS leader RM's younger cousin

7. BTOB member Sungjae's parents

8. BLACKPINK member Rose's mother and older sister

9. BTS member J-Hope's sister

10. TWICE member Sana's parents

11. TWICE member Nayeon's mother

12. BTS member V's father

13. Big Bang leader G-Dragon's sister

14. TWICE member Tzuyu's mother

15. Red Velvet member Seulgi's older brother

16. BTS member Jungkook's father

17. TXT member Hueningkai's father

18. Suzy's father

19. EXO member Chanyeol's older sister

20. Actor Song Seung Hun's parents

21. BLACKPINK member Jennie's mother

22. Actress Kim Yoo Jung's older brother

23. Wonder Girls member Yubin's parents

24. Actor Choi Soo Jong and Actress Ha Hee Ra's children