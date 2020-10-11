D-Crunch drop tracklist for 'Across the Universe'

D-Crunch is ready to come back.

The boys will be coming back with their new mini-album 'Across the Universe'. The title of the album will be of the same name, and it is by Jared Lee Gosselin and Bad Luck of the producing team DVRKO. DVRKO has produced various songs for artists such as Shinhwa and Lee Hyori, and Jared Lee Gosselin has produced for various American hip hop and R&B teams.

The tracklist shows that the album will also contain "One Word", "Have A Good Young", "Flower Stand", and the instrumental version of "Across the Universe".

D-Crunch will be back on the 20th at 6PM KST.