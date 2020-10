AKMU's Suhyun has released a funky choreography teaser clip for her solo debut single, "Alien"!

In the teaser clip, the adorable green-haired alien in neon-pink space pants shows off her extraterrestrial dance moves, with a crew of alien back dancers behind her. Composed and written by Suhyun's brother Chanhyuk, "Alien" will be out this October 16 at 6 PM KST!