AB6IX have gone from royalty, to gentlemen, to bad boys!

In their newly revealed 3rd set of comeback concept photos, the AB6IX members pull off a more modern, sexy concept dressed in luxurious silk. Each of the members demonstrated a more mature, alluring side, hinting at a sharp image change from their previous promotions.

AB6IX's full comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Salute' is set for November 2 at 6 PM KST!