[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] PENTAGON - 'WE:TH'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]

Track List:

1. Daisy

2. Beautiful Goodbye

3. Nostalgia

4. You Like

5. Paradise

Though the group's eldest Jinho, recently has enlisted leaving the group with 7 members, the group's Chinese member, Yanan, has made an illustrious comeback to PENTAGON just in time for their latest comeback EP, "WE:TH." The group's title track, "Daisy," has been my favorite this week of releases because of its unique rock sound and infectious bassline melody. The song's sound strays far from the mainstream releases of this week and this quarter in general and has proven successful as it marks PENTAGON's biggest comeback to date. The song is a broken-hearted and regretful love song, that's not exactly unique in concept, but well-produced and different among the current soundscape of K-Pop's major groups.

Unfortunately, the rest of the album does follow a more mid-tempo and flatlined sound. Without Jinho's puncturing vocals, I find that the rest of the 5 song comeback tends to feel similar. I find that there's not too much that really sets the songs apart, and the ballads didn't feel as impactful as some of their prior ballads. As a UNIVERSE myself, I felt this album wasn't my favorite- but the title track, ironically, is one of the best the group has put out. If I had to pick one b-side song that stands out among the rest, it would be "You Like" for its risky experimental electronic break in the center of the song.



MV REVIEW

PENTAGON has gone from cute, adorable concepts to dramatic, enticing thrillers, and "Daisy" is no exception from the latter. "Daisy" featured incredible visuals and lends each member their own visual color palette and concept. Yanan is a force to be reckoned with in this concept and in the parts that are his alone. He stands out like a "Daisy" among the rest of the members, and we're happy to see him back and in good health.

The vivid color palette gave way to an extremely palatable visual effect. Though the video is more cinematic than choreography-focused, all the members don white suits against a blue background. It connects all the isolated color palettes and member solo shots well. The MV is perfectly aligned with the title track.





SCORE:

MV Relevance…..9

MV Production…..9

MV Concept……..9

MV Score: 9

Album Production…...7

Album Concept……...7

Tracklisting…………...6

Album Score: 6.7

Overall: 7.8