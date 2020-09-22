Victim's father is willing to go into debt to pay the infamous child sex offender Cho Doo Soon to move out of Ansan

In light of the recent controversy of the infamous child sex offender, Cho Doo Soon moving back to the town of Ansan, where he committed a heinous crime, many citizens are heavily against his return. In particular, the victim's family members who are still living in the town of Ansan are troubled that Cho Doo Soon is coming back.



The victim's father stated, "My daughter still has to wear a diaper at home. She has to carry the largest sanitary pad in her bag when we go on a long trip. People won't know how we feel as parents if they never experienced this before. I live feeling like a sinner who was not able to protect his own child. I hear that Cho Doo Soon is coming back near our home. Does this even make sense?"



The victim's father explained that he doesn't understand why Cho Doo Soon is coming back to the same town of his crime if the sex offender is self-reflecting. In an exclusive interview with Chosun Ilbo conducted on September 20, the victim's father stated, "Cho Doo Soon claims to have self-reflected, then why does he return to the town of Ansan where the victim is? I want to give him 20 million or 30 million KRW (the cost of living ~ $17,000 or $26,000) for him to leave even if I have to take out a loan."







According to the victim's father, the victim's family including the victim are aware that Cho Doo Soon is returning to Ansan. However, none of the family members are mentioning anything about the sex offender. This is because the trauma of the 'Cho Doo Soon' incident did not disappear even after ten years. The victim's father explained, "Our family can't joyfully watch TV together anymore. When news breaks out about a sexual crime, my daughter faints right away. That is why my daughter can't watch the news at all. She used to have a TV in her dorm when she was in college but asked to take that TV away as well. When she comes home during the break, she only can watch cartoons that children watch. I feel she is becoming socially isolated because she doesn't watch much TV."

After the incident, the victim had to live with a bowel pouch on her leg. The victim's father stated, "At first, my daughter seemed like a soulless zombie that you see in the movies. She was blank all the time. She had to receive treatment twice a week for four years until she graduated from elementary school." The victim's father had to give up on his business and take care of his daughter who had to travel to Seoul from Ansan for counseling and treatment facility for victims of sexual assault.

As a result, the victim could not have an ordinary school life either. There were times when the bowel pouch would pop during class. The victim's father stated that he is most thankful to his daughter's homeroom teacher. The victim's homeroom teacher would always prepare a dark plastic bag so that she can clean up the bowel pouch that had exploded. The victim's father explained, "We couldn't leave the town of Ansan because of the help the teachers, parents, and classmates gave to my daughter. They all understood her situation. That's why we couldn't leave."



The victim met Cho Doo Soon on her way to school in December of 2008. Her life was destroyed after that incident. Cho Doo Soon had 18 previous convictions when he committed the sexual assault. He dragged the victim, a second-grader in elementary school, to a public bathroom, and committed heinous actions. Not only did he sexually assault the victim but he left several injuries on her and damaged the victim's organs. Nevertheless, he was only sentenced to 12 years in prison for being mentally and physically unstable due to drinking.



The victim's father tried to convince the victim to move away from Ansan and told her this is a terrible place. However, the victim cried every time stating she doesn't want to move. The victim stated, "I became handicapped. If I move and attend a new school, how many new friends could I make? Wouldn't I be ostracized? The friends here understand me and help me a lot."



The victim's father also revealed, "all the family members all carry walkie talkies that can connect to several people within a 50-kilometer radius, just in case something happens." He also stated that they also carry a gas gun for self-defense.



Cho Doo Soon's crime against the victim has not ended for the victim's family. The victim used to share a room with her sister. However, because of her frequent accidents, she felt apologetic to her sister. The family had to wash the victim's bedsheets every two days because of her bowel problem. Later, the victim underwent surgery to restore her organs but still suffers from the side effects such as diarrhea. Despite the difficulties, the victim tried her best to continue her school life as she tried to attend school as often as possible.



The victim's father worries that his daughter, who has overcome great difficulties so far, will lose her mental stability if Cho Doo Soon returns to Ansan. He stated, "If Cho Doo Soon self-reflected, he wouldn't come back to Ansan where the victim is. I don't understand why he wants to come back. I want to ask the government to persuade him to live quietly somewhere else because all the residents of Ansan are against him coming back. I feel he is retaliating by moving back within 1 km of the victim."

The victim's father also claimed that he cannot trust Cho Doo Soon's words claiming he will not cause trouble after he is released from jail. This is because Cho Doo Soon denied the crime in court and continued to make excuses that the victim's memory was wrong. He showed no signs of self-reflection nor did he apologize. The victim's father claimed that Cho Doo Soon glared at him with hostility whenever they saw each other in the courtroom during the trial. The victim's father claimed, "Cho Doo Soon will run into us in the local market. Now the victim has to be on the run."