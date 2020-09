MCND will already be holding their first concert.

The boys are going to be holding 'GEM AGE' on the 26th at noon KST. Because of COVID-19, the concert will be fully remote, but it's still incredibly impressive considering that they've only debuted 7 months ago. The boys quickly rose to attention through their debut song "Ice Age" in February, even being nominated for #1 on music shows with their debut song.

Tickets for 'GEM AGE' open on MyMusicTaste on the 14th at noon KST.