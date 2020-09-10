The woman not wearing a mask on the subway revealed to be a streamer and she sticks her middle finger at viewers after being criticized

The identity of the woman who has stirred up public outrage has been revealed. Just yesterday, many netizens were enraged to see a woman not wearing her mask and putting her feet on the subway seats.

This young woman was revealed to be a DJ/streamer on Afreeca TV as she held a live broadcast on her channel. On September 9th, she started the live broadcast with the title '[Live] Villian'.

During the live broadcast, she held a 'Mukbang' in which she communicated with viewers while eating at an indoor restaurant. She claimed she was the person without the mask on the subway. Many netizens criticized her as her photo spread across the web.

During the broadcast, she did not show any self-reflection and seemed to not understand her wrongdoings. Rather, she stuck up her middle finger at the viewers who were criticizing her actions.

She also posted a photo on her social media account stating "I don't care who gets the corona as long as it's not me or my family. I'm the type of person who doesn't care who dies next to me."





The full post reads:

" There's going to be people who know I'm talking about them when they see this.

I'm writing this because I checked that they've seen my Instastory before this.







I'm the type of person who doesn't care who fights with who as long as it's not me.

