'The Fact Music Awards' to be held online in December 2020

'The Fact Music Awards' will be held in December.

The committee that holds the awards announced, "The 3rd 'The Fact Music Awards' ('TMA') will be held in December in the 'ontact' format." 'TMA' was first held in April 2019, and had its second show in February 2020 completely online because of COVID-19. To keep artists, staff, and fans all safe, the 3rd show will also be held completely online.

For this year, each winner will be chosen through data including song and album sales, as well as stricter judgment factors. Stay tuned for 'TMA' lineup coming soon.