4

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

'The Fact Music Awards' to be held online in December 2020

AKP STAFF

'The Fact Music Awards' will be held in December.

The committee that holds the awards announced, "The 3rd 'The Fact Music Awards' ('TMA') will be held in December in the 'ontact' format." 'TMA' was first held in April 2019, and had its second show in February 2020 completely online because of COVID-19. To keep artists, staff, and fans all safe, the 3rd show will also be held completely online.

For this year, each winner will be chosen through data including song and album sales, as well as stricter judgment factors. Stay tuned for 'TMA' lineup coming soon.

  1. misc.
0 357 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS
BTS go retro in 'Dynamite' 70s remix MV
20 hours ago   49   6,376
B.O.Y, Cignature, CRAVITY, DKB, MCND, P1Harmony, SECRET NUMBER, TOO, TREASURE, Weeekly
30 New K-Pop Groups That Will Debut In 2020
7 hours ago   10   2,205

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND