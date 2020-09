The Boyz are ready to steal everyone's hearts as they release more teaser photos in preparation for their comeback.

On September 10, the boy group released various teaser photos of individual members as they become the heartthrobs for their fans. In each photo, the members radiate sensuality and exude their alluring charms.

The Boyz 5th mini-album 'Chase' will be released on September 21 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!