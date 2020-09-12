Suzy donates to children affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Suzy donated to children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



On September 11, the Babo Nanum foundation announced Suzy donated 50 million Won ($42,087.90 USD) to the 'Stars Filled with Dreams' campaign, which aids children pursuing their dreams. According to Babo Nanum, Suzy was concerned by how children in financial hardship were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation will be donating to support the education of minors in low-income households.



This past year, Suzy donated 100 million Won ($84,175.80 USD) to the Good Neighbors charity organization to aid low-income families during the COVID-19 pandemic, 100 million Won to the Korea Disaster Relief Assocation to support victims of flooding, and 50 million Won to the Taekwondo Federation of Happiness Sharing Community on International Taekwondo Day. She also promised to donate the proceeds from her beauty book 'Obsession with Suzy' to young women in need.



