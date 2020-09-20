Super Junior D&E unveils chic and brooding concept film for 'Bad Liar'

Super Junior D&E has unveiled a new concept film.

For their upcoming promotions, the duo from the veteran boy group will be releasing a special version of their 4th mini-album, 'Bad Blood'. This special version will take the name of 'Bad Liar', a dark concept continued from their last promotions. In this concept film released today, the boys look extra alluring, accompanied by intimate close-ups and mysterious surroundings.

The 4th mini-album's special version will contain two new tracks along with the five original songs. Stay tuned for the full release on September 28 at 6PM KST!