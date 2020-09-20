14

4

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Super Junior D&E unveils chic and brooding concept film for 'Bad Liar'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior D&E has unveiled a new concept film.

For their upcoming promotions, the duo from the veteran boy group will be releasing a special version of their 4th mini-album, 'Bad Blood'. This special version will take the name of 'Bad Liar', a dark concept continued from their last promotions. In this concept film released today, the boys look extra alluring, accompanied by intimate close-ups and mysterious surroundings.

The 4th mini-album's special version will contain two new tracks along with the five original songs. Stay tuned for the full release on September 28 at 6PM KST!

 

  1. Super Junior
  2. Eunhyuk
  3. Donghae
2 457 Share 78% Upvoted

0

vaishna16 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

work of art

Share

0

quark1239510,974 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

There's just so much happening. I love the pastel overtones. It's a nice contrast to the green/red of B.A.D.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

B.O.Y, Cignature, CRAVITY, DKB, MCND, P1Harmony, SECRET NUMBER, TOO, TREASURE, Weeekly
30 New K-Pop Groups That Will Debut In 2020
54 minutes ago   1   469
BTS
BTS go retro in 'Dynamite' 70s remix MV
13 hours ago   33   5,269

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND