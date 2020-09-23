SM Entertainment announces updates in the NCT voting system after disapproval from fans

Recently, many NCT fans have been taking to social media as they express their disapproval of the new voting system that SM Entertainment introduced for NCT 2020 promotions.

Originally, the fans were given a choice to vote for the member who will be participating in various unit promotional activities such as the pictorial in the photobooks, a reality show for the members, and a special carol song that NCT members will sing.

Many fans were upset as this would cause only the selected members to appear frequently during promotions while the less popular members might not have a chance to appear at all.

Since the controversy over the voting system increased, SM Entertainment made an announcement of the voting system through the NCT Twitter account.

The full announcement reads:

"Greetings fans who love NCT.





We apologize for causing confusion and commotion over the voting program <WISH 2020>, which was to be held for the <NCT 2020 LIVE EVENT>.

We prepared <WISH 2020> in celebration of the first full album for the group. We planned this unit group event in the hopes that the fans can create promotional content together. We have come to agree with the fans' concerns over this project and decided to change the event planning.







We will be holding the voting event only for <Want!: Chose what you want NCT to do for you>.







The unit groups of the 24 members will be chosen by the NCT members through V Live broadcast and will show new aspects of the members through various content.





We ask you to show much interest and support for NCT 2020.







Thank you."



