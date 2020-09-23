Warner Bros. withdraws from the Korean film business, bringing an uncertain future for the movie 'Witch 2'

It was recently reported that Warner Bros. will withdraw from the Korean film production business, leaving the future uncertain for the movie 'Witch 2'.



One of Hollywood's major film companies, Warner Bros., stated that they will withdraw from the Korean film production and investment distribution business.



On September 23 KST, an official from Warner Bros. Korea stated, "The company decided to stop making new investments in Korean films. However, they will maintain Warner Bros. Korea." The official stated it is difficult to make a statement about the production of the movie 'Witch 2' and stated, "It's difficult to say whether the movie will be produced or not. However, it is true that Warner Bros. will not be involved in the future."



It was reported that they are also discussing the premiere schedules of a few upcoming movies that have not been released year. Movies such as 'The Day I Died', directed by director Park Ji Wan and starring Kim Hye Soo, will be released later this year in November. Also, the movie 'Outsider', directed by Lee Hwan Kyeong, will also be released later this year.



Warner Bros. made a successful entry into the Korean film production business as their first investment project with the movie 'The Age of Shadows' attracting more than 7.5 million viewers in 2016. However, the movies 'A Single Rider' and 'V.I.P.' failed to be a hit in the box office in the following year in 2017.



In 2018, 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion' seemed to bring in success with more than 3.18 million viewers. However, the movie 'Illang: The Wolf Brigade' only brought in about 890,000 viewers.



All the works that Warner Bros. invested in the year 2019 all recorded poor performances and revenue. Movies such as 'Jesters: The Game Changers', 'The Battle of Jangsari', and 'Gone Girl' were not able to perform well at the box office.



As Warner Bros. withdraws from the Korean film production business, many netizens are disappointed that the highly anticipated sequel of 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion' will be on hold indefinitely.

