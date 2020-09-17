8

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

WEi are coming for you in chic black and white 'Identity: First Sight' teasers

AKP STAFF

The WEi boys are coming for you in chic black and white!

On September 18, OUI Entertainment's upcoming new boy group released 'i' version group and unit teaser images for their debut mini album, 'Identity: First Sight'. In these concept photos, the WEi members go for a moody, rugged look in Western-style denims and jackets, demonstrating their confident strut. 

Meanwhile, 6-member rookie boy group WEi will make their official debut this October 5 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Identity: First Sight'. 

  1. WEi
1 488 Share 100% Upvoted

0

xx-jenn-xx4,891 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yongha and Junseo look so amazing omg! I'm excited for this group!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND