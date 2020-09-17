WEi are coming for you in chic black and white 'Identity: First Sight' teasers

The WEi boys are coming for you in chic black and white!

On September 18, OUI Entertainment's upcoming new boy group released 'i' version group and unit teaser images for their debut mini album, 'Identity: First Sight'. In these concept photos, the WEi members go for a moody, rugged look in Western-style denims and jackets, demonstrating their confident strut.

Meanwhile, 6-member rookie boy group WEi will make their official debut this October 5 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Identity: First Sight'.

