Remember child actor Wang Seok Hyun from 'Scandal Makers'? He grew up into a handsome young man

Recently many netizens have taken an interest in a former child actor as he updated his fans through social media. As many netizens and fans show their love and interest, the actor himself thanked everyone personally.

Actor Wang Seok Hyun (18 in Korean age) posted a photo of him suited up on his Instagram. He revealed that he was getting ready to pre-record a performance for the '15th Seoul Drama Awards' that will air on September 15th.



In the photo, he had completely shed his image as a child actor and showed off his maturity. Many netizens were surprised to see the actor dressed in a suit looking more mature than ever. They were not able to see even a hint of the child actor that they saw in the 2008 movie 'Scandal Makers'.

In response to this Wang Seok Hyun told Xports News "I posted the photo of me preparing for the performance and it's been a while since I wore a suit. I didn't know so many people would take interest in me this much. I'm very thankful to everyone who showed their support."

He added, "I hope everyone is well during these difficult times since many of us are having a hard time because of the coronavirus. Once again, I want to thank everyone."

Meanwhile, Wang Seok Hyun appeared in the movie 'Scandal Makers' back in 2008 at the age of 6. He received much love from viewers as he showed a phenomenon acting skill even at a young age. He had taken a break from the entertainment business and acting to concentrate on his studies starting from 2013. Then he restarted his acting career in 2018 as he made an appearance in the SBS drama 'Still 17'.