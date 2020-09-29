K.Will sings 'Beautiful' for 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST

K.Will is the voice behind "Beautiful" for the 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST.



The music video follows Chae Song Ah (played by Park Eun Bin) as she thinks on her feelings for Park Joon Young (Kim Min Jae). "Beautiful" is a ballad with a piano accompaniment about looking for someone to stay by your side, and it reflects Chae Song Ah's heart for Park Joon Young.



The song also marks K.Will's first release since "Right in Front of You" for the 'Melting Me Softly' OST last year and his first song since renewing his contract with Starship Entertainment this past February.



Listen to K.Will's "Beautiful" above! Have you been watching the drama?