Organic feminine care startup 'Rael' founded by three Korean women tops sales on 'Amazon'

'Rael' has topped sales on 'Amazon'.

Back in 2017, a controversy surrounding the Korean feminine care brand 'Lilian' spread awareness regarding the toxicity of menstrual pads. Since then, customers have been looking for a reliable brand to purchase organic pads from.

Although, Korean women initially looked overseas to find organic pads, 'Rael's fast rise to the market as a domestic startup quickly gained worldwide attention. 'Rael' was founded in 2016 by three Korean women, including a journalist-turned-writer, a former marketing manager for 'Disney', and an art director with a background in architecture.

Without extensive marketing, 'Rael' rose to success primarily through positive user reviews. They focused on clean designs and the use of pure and organic materials.

President Ahn, who first launched the startup, began working as a mother of twins, seeking to provide reliable cotton-based products for both mothers and newborns. The cotton pads proved to be the most popular, which influenced Ahn's decision to officially launch 'Rael'.

Only six months after its launch, 'Rael's organic pads ranked #1 in 'Amazon's feminine care products. The financial value of 'Rael' continues to soar high, with over $889 million in sales figures during this year's Q2.

Currently, four women of 'Rael', including the three founders and their marketing manager, run the company by holding frequent meetings over 'Zoom'.