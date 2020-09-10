WayV go sailing in new poster for their first ever Korean reality show, 'WayVision'

The WayV members are next up to star in their very own 'Seezn' reality series, 'WayVision'!

This marks WayV's first ever reality show to air in Korea since the group's debut. The series' title 'WayVision' combines the words "WayV" and "television", as the show will feature a total of 6 different "channels", each with different content. The series also follows the WayV members during a 2 nights, 3 day trip to the Gangwon province.

WayV's 'WayVision' is scheduled to premiere this coming September 21 at 6 PM KST via KT's 'Seezn', airing every Monday and Tuesday nights afterward!