Netizens realize they're getting old after seeing all the young ages of the rookie groups these days

Recently, netizens have discussed on an online community how they realize they're getting old after seeing the ages of the idol groups that have recently debuted.

One netizen compiled a list of idol groups that have debuted last year and this year along with the idol groups that are going to debut soon. When other netizens saw the members' birth years, they couldn't help but feel the years that have passed and realized they're aging as well.

Now the oldest member of the idol group is either born in 1999 or even 2000. The netizen who made the post stated that there are rarely any idol members born in the 90s. The netizen also stated that the idol members seem younger since they're born in the 2000s.

Weeekly

Debuted: June 30, 2020

Members' birth years: 2001, 2002, 2002, 2002, 2004, 2005

ITZY

Debuted: February 12, 2019

Members' birth years: 2000, 2000, 2001, 2001, 2003

TXT

Debuted: March 4, 2019

Members' birth years: 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2002

CRAVITY

Debuted: April 14, 2020

Members' birth years: 1999, 1999, 2000, 2000, 2002, 2002, 2003, 2003

TREASURE

Debuted: August 7, 2020

Members' birth years: 1999, 2000, 2000, 2000, 2001, 2001, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2004, 2005

Rocket Punch

Debuted: August 7, 2019

Members' birth years: 1997, 2000, 2001, 2001, 2003, 2005

ENHYPEN

Debut: November 2020

Members' birth years: 2001, 2002, 2002, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005

Netizens' Commented:

"Wow, I feel old."

"They all seem like babies but they're all at the right age to debut as idols. lol."

"For me, they're all my age now. It seems weird to see idols my age."



"I remember when Taemin was that young... now he's approaching 30 and so am I."



"I don't think I can fangirl over idols younger than me for some weird reason."



"Idol groups all debuted in their teen before too but I guess it has a different feeling when seeing birth years to be in the 2000s. lol."



"Man, the youngest is born in 2005. So young."



"There are members who are born in 2000, 2001, and 2002 in NCT Dream too. Guess they debuted really early."

