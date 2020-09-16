Korean Netizens are loving the collaboration song "Blueberry Eyes" by Max and BTS's Suga

Recently, MAX unpacked his collaboration with Suga from BTS and upcoming album with allkpop in an exclusive interview.

MAX released the official MV on September 15 and Korean netizens have been captivated by the artist's new song "Blueberry Eyes".

MAX had previously worked with SUGA and featured in the song "Burn It" from the mixtape 'D-2' by Agust D. Since then, many Korean ARMY fans have become familiar with the name MAX.

Many fans have also taken time to listen in on MAX's new song "Blueberry Eyes" with great anticipation that it is another collab with SUGA. After hearing the song, many netizens could not hide their praise and compliments for the song.

One netizen posted on an online community the MV of the new song and the Korean lyrics of SUGA's rap. Many Korean netizens are amazed that MAX included the Korean rap part in an English Pop song.





Netizens' Commented:

"The song is really good."

"Another amazing song with MAX and SUGA."



"Wow, Korean rap in a Pop song, that's awesome."



"I love the song. The lyrics are so sweet."



"The song is so comforting and sweet."



"The Korean rap fits in so well with the song I'm so surprised."

"Awws he's lip singing to the Korean rap! I can't believe it. I'm screaming."



"This is really romantic."



"Korean rap makes the song really unique in my opinion. Love the song."

