Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Shownu & Minhyuk melt hearts with a soothing live clip of their first duet OST, 'Have A Goodnight'

MONSTA X's latest duo unit Shownu and Minhyuk is out to ruthlessly melt fans' hearts with their sweet OST, "Have A Goodnight"!

Recently released back on September 11 at 6 PM KST, Shownu and Minhyuk's "Have A Goodnight" is OST Part. 6 of Daum x TOON STUDIO's ongoing webtoon series, 'She Is My Type'. The medium-tempo ballad track contains romantic lyrics of a boy in love, too lost in thoughts of his crush to fall asleep. 

Check out Shownu and Minhyuk's soothing live clip of "Have A Goodnight" above!

