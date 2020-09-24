Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for September 13 to September 19

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from September 13 to September 19 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 44,796,529 Points

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 30,079,009 Points

3. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 24,117,411 Points

4. SSAK3 - "Beach Again" - 23,748,522 Points

5. Hwa Sa - "maria" - 23,473,159 Points

6. J.Y. Park with Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 22,385,660 Points

7. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 19,897,143 Points

8. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 19,579,417 Points

9. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 19,040,212 Points

10. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart" - 18,818,276 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Stray Kids - 'IN生'

2. Moobin & Sanha - 'IN-OUT'

3. fromis_9 - 'My Little Society'

4. Seventeen - 'Heng:garæ'



5. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone'



6. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone The Final Round Repackage'



7. A.C.E - 'HJZM _ The Butterfly Phantasy'



8. DAY6 - 'The Book of Us _ Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'



9. ONEUS - 'LIVED'



10. Wonho - 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

3. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."



4. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

7. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"

8. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

9. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

10. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"





Source: Gaon

