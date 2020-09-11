Comparison between different versions of K-drama posters in Korea & Japan becomes a hot topic

Discussions comparing the different version drama posters of popular K-dramas being distributed in both Korea and Japan have become a hot topic online!

Here are some of the most internationally popular Korean dramas from the past few years, with Korean versions of the drama posters on top, and Japanese versions of the same drama posters on the bottom. (Dramas shown in the header above: 'Moonlight Drawn By Clouds', 'My Strange Hero', 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God', and 'Touch Your Heart'.)

(Dramas shown below: 'Devilish Charm', 'Miss Hammurabi', 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo', and 'While You Were Sleeping'.)

(Dramas shown below: 'Search: WWW', 'Tale of Nokdu', 'He Is Psychometric', 'Melo Is My Nature'.)

(Dramas shown below: 'Love With Flaws', 'Let Me Listen To Your Song', 'Level Up', 'The Secret Life of My Secretary'.)

Some netizen comments included, "So sparkly pink and blue", "Pink and blue and flowers and glittery effects kekekeke", "I feel like they were a little sloppy because these are imported dramas, there are other Japanese dramas with better poster", "The Japanese ones still feel like they're in the 2000's...", "All of the Japanese ones look like they're posters of the same drama", "I don't know if those Japanese posters make me want to watch those dramas...", "All romantic comedy dramas must be pink!!", "A lot of Japanese fans have issues with these posters too, they just prefer to have the Korean version posters", "For some of those dramas they might as well have changed up the genre", and more.

What do you think of the comparisons?