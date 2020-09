Back on September 10, TWICE's Nayeon showed off a new hairstyle via the group's official Instagram story!

In her Instagram story post, Nayeon rocks ash gray highlights over black hair, changing things up after promoting with a more casual, lengthy brown hair style during TWICE's "More & More" activities.

Meanwhile, it's believed that TWICE will be making a comeback some time in the fall, expected for some time in October. Do you like Nayeon's new highlights?