BTS to guest on 'Bae Chul Soo's Music Camp' radio show

According to media outlet reports on September 11, BTS have been scheduled to appear on MBC FM4U radio program, 'Bae Chul Woo's Music Camp'!

The group will be guesting on the radio show this coming September 14, after veteran singer/radio DJ Bae Chul Soo gave a shoutout to BTS back on September 1, congratulating the boys on their Billboard 'Hot 100' #1. 

Meanwhile, 'Bae Chul Soo's Music Camp' is a radio program which mainly discusses and plays pop music. 

Do you remember the last time BTS appeared on a domestic radio program?

