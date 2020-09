UP10TION have released a dramatic new set of teaser images for their upcoming 9th mini album, 'Light Up'.

In these 'Hunter' version teaser photos, UP10TION take on a more charismatic mood, contrary to their colorful and sleek 'Spectrum' version photos from earlier this week. Meanwhile, UP10TION will be promoting as a 7-member group for this comeback, without members Kim Woo Seok, Lee Jin Hyuk, and Jinhoo.

UP10TION's 'Light Up' is set for release both on/offline on September 24!