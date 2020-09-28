ASTRO's Rocky to release his first ever OST since debut for web drama 'Dokgo Bin Is Updating'

ASTRO's Rocky will be participating in his first ever solo drama OST, 4 years after his debut!

On September 29 at 6 PM KST, Rocky will be releasing OST Part.4 for the ongoing web music drama series 'Dokgo Bin Is Udating' starring SF9 members Inseong and Hwiyoung! Rocky's first ever solo OST is a retro, medium tempo pop genre titled "Shiny Blue". The OST's lyrics depict the fluttering feelings of love between two people on a sunny day.





Meanwhile, 'Dokgo Bin Is Updating' airs on YouTube every Friday and Sunday nights at 6 PM KST!





