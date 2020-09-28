5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

ASTRO's Rocky to release his first ever OST since debut for web drama 'Dokgo Bin Is Updating'

ASTRO's Rocky will be participating in his first ever solo drama OST, 4 years after his debut!

On September 29 at 6 PM KST, Rocky will be releasing OST Part.4 for the ongoing web music drama series 'Dokgo Bin Is Udating' starring SF9 members Inseong and Hwiyoung! Rocky's first ever solo OST is a retro, medium tempo pop genre titled "Shiny Blue". The OST's lyrics depict the fluttering feelings of love between two people on a sunny day. 

Meanwhile, 'Dokgo Bin Is Updating' airs on YouTube every Friday and Sunday nights at 6 PM KST!



