Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi, iKON, Kang Daniel, Momoland, & more to perform as 1st lineup of the '2020 Asia Song Festival' online concert

The '2020 Asia Song Festival' in Gyeongju is returning as an online concert, next week!

Ahead of a series of special busking stages scheduled from October 5-9 at 8 PM KST as well as the main '2020 Asia Song Festival' show on October 10 at 8 PM KST, the event has revealed its dazzling 1st lineup of performing artists! The female artist lineup will be led by Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi, Oh My Girl's YooA, as well as Momoland, while the male artist lineup consists of iKON, Kang Daniel, The Boyz, and ATEEZ!

Make sure to visit the 'Asia Song Festival's official website for more information! Will you be tuning in online?