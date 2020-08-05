Trot singer Jung Dong Won makes a confession and netizens are saying TMI

Recently, Insight News released an article stating that trot singer Jung Dong Won made a confession that surprised netizens.

In the episode of TV CHOSUN's 'Taste of Trot' that aired on August 4th, trot singer Jung confessed that he had gotten a Posthectomy (Circumcised) while appearing on the show 'Mr. Trot'.



In that episode, Jung Dong Won invited fellow 'Mr. Trot' contestants, Lim Do Hyung and Nam Seung Min, to his newly remodeled house in Hanam. Many netizens were surprised when Jung Dong Won confessed he had gone through a Posthectomy while competing in the show.

Jung Dong Won joked to Lim So Hyung, who was younger than him, saying "You have to go catch some whales during this winter break too right?"





(The Korean word for Posthectomy is "Po-Gyeong" and is synonymous with whale hunting. Therefore, Korean people say "Go catch some whales" When referring to getting the Posthectomy procedure.)

In response, Lim Do Hyung shyly stated a rebuttal saying, "Be quiet. I heard it's a trend not to catch them these days."



Jung Dong Won continued to reveal on this day that he had gone through the procedure during the final stages of the show. He stated, "I went to catch whales when I was doing the finals for 'Mr. Trot'. I sang the song while wearing a paper cup there." As he reminisced of that time.

The TV hosts and netizens were amazed that Jung Dong Won was able to still participate in such a big event after his Posthectomy.

MC Jang Young Ran stated, "I guess he didn't think he'd make it to the finals. I can't believe he had gotten that procedure during a time like that" while MC Lee Hwi Jae stated, "Jung Dong Won would be number one when it comes to great mentality."

Netizens' commented:



"This seems a bit TMI."

"Jung Dong Won is so mentally strong at such a young age."



"Wow...really TMI..."



"I mean he did say it himself on the TV show."



"Isn't this something people like to keep a secret...lol..."