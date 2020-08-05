Tons of idols are required to learn other languages by their companies in order to ease communication with international fans. While some choose to enroll in classes to learn, some idols are self-taught speakers. Here are some of the idols who taught themselves how to speak English!

BTS’ RM

It is no secret that BTS’ RM is a genius. In addition to having a very high IQ, RM has shown his intelligence through his ability to speak English fluently. Instead of studying abroad or enrolling in a class to learn English, RM learned English by watching ‘Friends.’

BIG BANG’s Taeyang

Although Taeyang has lived in Korea his entire life, he is a fluent English speaker. In order to be able to communicate with international fans, Taeyang taught himself how to speak English.

Sohye

On an episode of ‘After School Club,’ former I.O.I member Sohye shocked everyone with her English skills. DAY^’s Jae asked her where she was from, and to everyone’s surprise, she responded that she was from Korea.

ATEEZ’s Hongjoong

ATEEZ’s Hongkong is another impressive English speaker who learned how to speak English from the show ‘Modern Family.’ He often translates interview questions for his members.

Rain

While preparing for his role in the movie ‘Speed Racer,’ Rain had to learn English in just 100 days. With the help of a Korean-English interpreter, Rain was able to take on the challenge and succeed.

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun has amazed fans over and over with her ability to speak English without a heavy accent. Fans believe that she learned how to speak English from fellow member Tiffany and ex-member Jessica, who are native English speakers.

GFriend's Umji

While she did go to an English-speaking preschool, GFriend’s Umji never studied English specifically. She says that she was able to learn how to speak by watching Disney movies.