A Japanese idol angers netizens as he states that TWICE and BTS were able to become popular worldwide only because of Korean national policy and their ability to speak English

Tegoshi Yuya, a former member of the Japanese idol group NEWS, has become the center of controversy when he recently undermined Kpop idol groups' efforts as he stated his opinion on the reason behind the success of TWICE and BTS.

Tegoshi Yuya published an essay book titled "AVALANCHE" after leaving Johnny & Associates. The essay book was released on August 5 and includes scandal stories as he mentions the real names of the celebrities involved. It was also revealed that the essay includes even nude photos of the Japanese celebrity.

Currently, many netizens around the world are angered as Tegoshi Yuya undermines Kpop idol groups' efforts in achieving their popularity.

so this japanese idol released an expose book and he wrote about how he could be in the top like bts if he can only speak english and other languages and they are pissed at how he is basically undermining the boys’ and other kpop groups’ hardwork https://t.co/OaAs3HwZ78 pic.twitter.com/zMRyRiqnEP — Lords 葵ちゃん💜⁷ (@namu_aoi) August 5, 2020

He started by stating in the autobiographical tell-all essay book, "Kpop music is dominating global music industry wherever you go rather than Johnny & Associate's music. This is because Korea made it a national policy to support cultural art activities and have fiercely attempted to expand to the world."



He stated, "BTS, that debuted in 2013, has gained enough popularity to perform in the Grammys as a special performance, and have shone their light as they show their power in the billboard charts and through their sales profits from their albums. TWICE is composed of international members from Japan and Taiwan. So, it's possible for them to sing live in English, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese."

He continued his essay as he stated, "If we studied English like BTS and were composed of international members like TWICE and attempted to expand worldwide, then NEWS or any idol from Johnny & Associate will be number one in the world. We would have made our way into America's Billboard charts."





Tegoshi Yuya stated that the popularity of Kpop idol groups such as BTS and TWICE came about because they were supported by national policy and because the Kpop groups spoke different languages. Many have interpreted Tehoshi Yuya's statement as 'Idol groups can only be successful with the support of a large agency and the country' and 'Kpop Idols were able to become worldwide famous because they speak different languages'.

Many global netizens have taken it to their social media to express their anger and also disagree with Tegoshi Yuya.

Big yikes, who will tell him bts only had one member fluent in English when they blew up and were doing good in us ever since debut ? Honestly it’s not languages, it’s his attitude that stopped him from being big — ˗ˏˋ me⁷ˎˊ˗ (@mist_pillar) August 5, 2020

He’s delusional and jealous. ARMYs are the reason why BTS shot up into global superstardom. BTS is a group of intelligent and creative ppl & concepts, talent, honest hearts that care about each other and their fans. Proponents of music for healing/ the soul. Get this off my TL. — A⁷ #BlacklivesMATTER (@SecretlivesTsu) August 5, 2020

Only one member in bts can speak english fluently

Secondly speaking English doesn’t mean good music — ⟭⟬ 💜방탄 바라기⁷💜⟬⟭(BUSY) (@victoriavolans) August 5, 2020