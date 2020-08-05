Taecyeon spotted joining fans for the #30days_HOTTEST_Challenge, leading up to 2PM's 12th debut anniversary

2PM's Taecyeon was spotted participating in a fan-led SNS challenge ahead of 2PM's 12th debut anniversary!

On August 5, Taecyeon took to his Twitter to share the ongoing fan challenge #30days_HOTTEST_Challenge, also fulfilling the mission indicated for the calendar date. To the mission reading "1st 2PM song you listened to", Taecyeon responded, "1st song? Hmm I think it was 'Only You'! We practiced the choreo for that song for about 6 months, then came along '10 Out Of 10' LOL."

As the #30days_HOTTEST_Challenge calendar indicates below, 2PM will be celebrating their official 12th anniversary since debut this coming September 4, 2020.

Will you be joining Taecyeon and other HOTTESTs in the 30-day challenge?