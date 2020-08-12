SuperM drops teaser photos of Baekhyun, Lucas, and Mark for the upcoming release of the track "100" from their full album 'Super One'

SuperM will soon drop the leading single "100" preparing to make a comeback.

Just on August 13th at midnight KST, SuperM released more individual members. SuperM has previously announced they will be officially making a comeback earlier this month. Since then, SuperM continued to drop video snippet teasers of each member. They dropped more teaser photos of the members Taemin and Taeyong, continued by teaser photos of Kai and TEN.

This time SuperM released the series of photos of Baekhyun, Lucas, and Mark through various social media such as Twitter.

The photos show the same concept of racecar drivers as before as the three members show off their charismatic charms as they pose in front of the camera dressed as a racecar driver.

Super M will be releasing the single track "100" on August 14th before dropping their full album on September 25th. Stay tuned for more updates!