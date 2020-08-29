KARD let you in on the meaning behind 'Gunshot' MV

KARD have revealed the meaning behind their "Gunshot" music video.



The co-ed group made a comeback with "Gunshot" and their single album 'Way with Words' this past week, and the MV featured a darker concept with scarred up KARD members who face themselves in the end. Just for their fans, KARD share the interpretation of the MV's plot and meaning in a special video.



Take a look at KARD's "Gunshot" MV interpretation above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!



