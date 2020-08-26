5

OnlyOneOf unveils cute group teaser photo for their upcoming mini-album 'Produced by [ ] Part 2'

In just a few hours, OnlyOneOf will be making a comeback. They are ready for their comeback as they have already released the highlight medley teaser for their upcoming album 'Produced by [ ] Part 2' and now they have released the teaser group photo on their D-Day.

Previously, the boy group released the tracklist for their album and also the highlight medley teaser. They also revealed the signature for all the producers of this album such as GroovyRoom, Samuel Seo, and songwriter Bae Jin Ryul (JR Groove) back earlier this month.

The group is making their first comeback in three months since their previous release ‘Produced by [ ] Part 1’. OnlyOneOf will release their comeback album today at 6 PM KST. So don't miss out on OnlyOneOf's comeback!

