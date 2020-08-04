NCT's Jaehyun likely to make his acting debut as male lead of 'Love Playlist' season 5

According to media outlet reports on August 4, NCT member Jaehyun is currently in talks to star as the male lead of 'Love Playlist' season 5!

'Love Playlist' is a representative web drama series by the hit production company 'Playlist', also the masterminds behind 'A-Teen', 'XX', and more. The 'Love Playlist' series first began airing in 2017 and completed season 4 in August of 2019.

Reports say that for season 5 of 'Love Playlist', the web drama's original production agency will be working alongside another hit TV drama/variety production team - Monster Union. Furthermore, 'Love Playlist' season 5 is un talks to air simultaneously via the web and on TV, via KBS.

One industry insider told media outlets, "'Love Playlist' season 5 will return with all-new characters, including NCT's Jaehyun. The Bae Hyun Sung-Kim Sae Ron couple who began their relationship at the end of season 4 will return as their own characters."

If cast as the male lead of 'Love Playlist' season 5, NCT's Jaehyun will officially make his acting debut through the new series. Stay tuned for updates!

