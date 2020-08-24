Hara's brother says their mother was recording things at Hara's funeral

Hara's brother Hoin spoke more about the suspicions that he had against their mother.

In TV Chosun's interview with him, he revealed, "During the funeral, everyone was sad, but I saw her do a lot of suspicious things. She threw a fuss saying that she wanted a mourner's outfit (worn by family), and I told her that I wished that she wouldn't wear it, either. I told her that Hara's death was 70-80% her fault, and I saw that her phone screen was on. I asked her and she revealed she was recording. Ever since then, all I could think was that she was after Hara's inheritance."

He added, "The real estate broker who was taking care of Hara's house contacted our mother, and she didn't pick up. She then gave him a lawyer's business card and messaged him to say that he should contact the lawyer."

