DAY6's unit group Even of Day release a promotion schedule map titled "The Book of Us: GLUON"

Previously, there were reports from media outlets that DAY6 was preparing to release a unit group and JYP Entertainment finally released the first teaser for them.

The group will be composed of three members: Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon. This will be the first unit group that has been formed from DAY6 and named Even of Day.

After releasing their first teaser of the unit group, JYP Entertainment released the promotion schedule. They made this promotion schedule a map instead of the usual list - the map layout is of the astronomy star map.

The unit will officially drop their album and MV on August 31st at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!