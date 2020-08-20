90

JYP Entertainment pursues 37 legal complaints on behalf of TWICE

JYP Entertainment has 37 legal complaints on behalf of TWICE.

The label began taking legal action against malicious commenters this past June, and on August 20, JYPE updated, "After investigating cases of malicious commenters who posted malicious comments and false information about TWICE, we've filed a total of 37 charges until August of this year."

JYPE also confirmed they're also taking legal measures against communities and specific blogs with inappropriate content that harms TWICE's image.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. TWICE
  2. JYP ENTERTAINMENT
pran666261 pts 21 hours ago 3
I have a source who chatted with Twice Nayeon's Stalker (yes the famous josh1994) on Kakao recently ,my source fake played along to obtain more info on him and what he found was shocking!!! . JOSH has contact details of Nayeon's friends and has asked him to forward his YouTube videos(lol he wish !) to her friends in order to reach Nayeon . I have attached the screenshots . Since it's already traumatising for the artist I was not sure about making a post on this incident . His behaviour is out my understanding . He sent my source about 5 Kakao contacts , and was waiting to send more . Clearly this man ain't working alone , without help it's impossible for josh to obtain these details . So not just Josh but those helping him are also as dangerous as him and must be investigated . What a sick mind he has .

He should definitely get maximum punishment .

boopboop91623 pts 24 hours ago 0
Any updates on what they are doing about Nayeon's stalker?

