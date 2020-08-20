JYP Entertainment pursues 37 legal complaints on behalf of TWICE

JYP Entertainment has 37 legal complaints on behalf of TWICE.



The label began taking legal action against malicious commenters this past June, and on August 20, JYPE updated, "After investigating cases of malicious commenters who posted malicious comments and false information about TWICE, we've filed a total of 37 charges until August of this year."



JYPE also confirmed they're also taking legal measures against communities and specific blogs with inappropriate content that harms TWICE's image.



