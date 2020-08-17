37

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

Female idol members who inherited their beauty from their mother

Genetics is the most mysterious wonders of nature. Also, a mother carrying a baby for nine months to create a new life is a miracle in itself. 

When a baby is born, the baby carries the genes from the father and mother. At times, the child resembles their father more, and sometimes they resemble their mother more. 

These girl group idols received their genes from their parents and seem to receive most of their genes from their mother - these girl group members look exactly like their mother as they inherited their beauty from them.

Without further ado, here are some girl group members who look exactly like their mother. Please note, that the list is not in any particular order.

IZ* ONE - Kang Hye Won


IZ *ONE - Kim Chae Won

via Gfycat


IZ* ONE - Sakura

Note: The above photo is of Sakura and her mother's face swap

IOI - Kim So Hye

TWICE - Nayeon

TWICE - Mina

TWICE - Sana

TWICE - Tzuyu

Soyu

Yubin

IZ*ONE - Chaeyeon and ITZY - Chaeryung

A Pink - Eunji

BLACKPINK - Jennie

OMG Hye Won's mom definitely wins as prettiest mom out there.

Yubin is so similar

