Fans finally happy as the new BLACKPINK coordinator gives all the members cool outfits instead of just Jennie

BLACKPINK made a fabulous comeback with their new single "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez. Many netizens, if not all, loved their new colorful MV as it made a grand release on August 28th.

Not only did the netizens love their new song, but many netizens were also quite content about the girl group's outfit.

One netizen posted on an online community various photos of the new MV and stated that the new style coordinator gave each member cool outfits equally. Previously, netizens criticized the previous coordinator for being biased towards member Jennie. Netizens claimed that in the old MVs they can point out Jennie right away due to her always having a distinguished outfit.

However, with the former stylist resigned from her position and a new coordinator in place, the girls are able to look uniform as a whole group.

Netizens' Commented:

"That coordinator lady who was biased resigned at the beginning of this year. That lady had to shut her social media page down because she said 'Who's Rose?' and Rose's fan criticized her heavily."

"Yeah, long time ago you can find Jennie right away."



"If you search 'Jennie's style coordination' on YouTube, then you can see the bias."



"Rose even mentioned on a Radio show that the stylist puts in the most effort with Jennie's clothes. That's why the new stylist is much better."



"You can see in their 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' MV. Jennie has so many accessories on her hair and also wears all white while the other members wear dark colors in one outfit."

"I'm not a BLINK but I can even see that Jennie was the stylist's bias."

"The old stylist said the other girls couldn't pull off Jennie's clothes but that was just an excuse. I'm glad all of them look pretty now."



"I remember Rose's fans becoming super angry at all the stylists, like for their hair too."

