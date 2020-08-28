Kian84's agency states that he will be taking a break from 'I Live Alone'

It was reported that webtoon artist Kian84 has not attended the filming for the next episode of 'I Live Alone'.

According to a news media outlet, it was revealed that Kian84 did not attend the recording for MBC's 'I Live Alone' for the episode that will air on August 28th KST. The production team stated, "We were contacted and told that Kian84 will not be attending the studio filming for this week. The reason he stated was that he has personal business."









Therefore, Kian84 will not be seen in the episode. Kian84 had already been absent for another episode of 'I Live Alone' previously. Kian84's agency, Mystic Story, stated, "Kian84 notified that he will take a two-week break."





Many speculate that his announced break is due to the recent controversy over his webtoon. He had been under heat for depicting a misogynistic scene in one of the episodes of his webtoon.