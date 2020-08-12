BTS release group teaser photo as they continue to prepare for their comeback with their new English single "Dynamite"

BTS has dropped another teaser photo for their upcoming English single "Dynamite". This time they released a group photo of the boy group.

BTS has previously released individual teaser photos of each member. Now they have released another photo with the same vintage vibe. In the teaser photo, the members are wearing outfits with the 70s vibe as the photo is once again taken with high contrasting lighting. The photo is taken in a basketball court with colorful wall art that is abstract and adds to the vintage vibe.



Fans are long waiting for the release of BTS' single "Dynamite" which will release August 21st KST. There will be more teasers to come according to BTS' promotion schedule. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

