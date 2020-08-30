Highlight's Yoseob is officially discharged from conscripted military service after 1 year, 7 months

Yoseob has officially been discharged from the military!





On August 30 KST, the Highlight member, who had been serving as a conscripted police officer, took to his personal Instagram to announce his return. In the accompanying image, Yoseob is seen in his police uniform, waving goodbye to the station in front of him.



"January 24, 2019. It was a day when many people had a hard time like me. I still remember my parents waving and wiping their tears at large field of Nonsan Training Center, and the cheers of many fans and my feelings and emotions that were a little bit reminded of the unfamiliar environment are still vivid. Over the past year, seven month, and seven days, there were many difficult moments as well as happy ones," he began. "I laughed and I cried, I was depressed, I was also happy, so I miss it, but I also feel refreshed. It was a time that felt like a long and amazing movie. Many of the people who are going to be on the final credits of this wonderful movie were very good people to me. Thank you so much to all the fans who have counted the twenty full moons together and helped us endure this long and long time. I will repay you all with good music and a better image. I was discharged on August 30, 2020. Salute!"



Meanwhile, Yoseob first enlisted in the military on January 24, 2019.

