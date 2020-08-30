6

Highlight's Yoseob is officially discharged from conscripted military service after 1 year, 7 months

Yoseob has officially been discharged from the military!


On August 30 KST, the Highlight member, who had been serving as a conscripted police officer, took to his personal Instagram to announce his return. In the accompanying image, Yoseob is seen in his police uniform, waving goodbye to the station in front of him.

"January 24, 2019. It was a day when many people had a hard time like me. I still remember my parents waving and wiping their tears at large field of Nonsan Training Center, and the cheers of many fans and my feelings and emotions that were a little bit reminded of the unfamiliar environment are still vivid. Over the past year, seven month, and seven days, there were many difficult moments as well as happy ones," he began. "I laughed and I cried, I was depressed, I was also happy, so I miss it, but I also feel refreshed. It was a time that felt like a long and amazing movie. Many of the people who are going to be on the final credits of this wonderful movie were very good people to me. Thank you so much to all the fans who have counted the twenty full moons together and helped us endure this long and long time. I will repay you all with good music and a better image. I was discharged on August 30, 2020. Salute!"

Meanwhile, Yoseob first enlisted in the military on January 24, 2019.

2019년 1월 24일 저만큼 마음 힘들어하셨던 분들이 많은 날이었죠.. 논산 훈련소 그 커다란 운동장 멀리서 손을 흔들어주시며 눈물을 훔치시던 부모님의 모습도 기억나고 많은 팬분들의 응원소리와 낯선 환경에 조금은 상기된 저의 기분과 감정까지도 아직 생생하네요. 1년 7개월 7일 동안 힘든 순간도 많았고 행복했던 순간도 많았습니다. 울기도 했고 웃기도 했고 우울했고 또 행복했고 그립기도 하고 속 시원하기도 하고.. 참 길고 긴 멋진 영화 같은 시간을 보냈습니다. 이 멋진 영화의 마지막 크레디트에 올라갈 수많은 분들은 제게 너무나도 좋은 사람들이었습니다. 스무 번의 보름달을 함께 세어주신 우리 팬분들을 포함해 길고 긴 이 시간을 견디고 버틸 수 있게 도와주신 수많은 분들 감사합니다. 좋은 음악과 조금 더 나아진 모습으로 여러분들께 보답하겠습니다. 2020년 8월 30일 전역을 명 받았습니다. 충성.

