CRAVITY reportedly in final stages of new album; to make 1st comeback later this month

CRAVITY may be making their first comeback very soon!

According to multiple industry sources, the Starship Entertainment rookie group is in the final stages of preparing their next album and are aiming to make their comeback in late August.

If the reports are true, the new release will be coming roughly four months after the release of the group's debut album 'HIDEOUT: Remember Who We Are,' which was released last April.

Meanwhile, CRAVITY recently surprised fans with an adorable 'selfie version' music video for "Blackout," one of the tracks on their debut album.

Stay tuned for more news about CRAVITY's upcoming promotions!