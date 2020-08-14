30

SuperM share details about their lead single '100' & 1st full album 'Super One' in 'Billboard News' interview

SuperM have returned with the first lead single "100" from their upcoming full-length album 'Super One'!

In light of their new single and MV release, the boys held a virtual interview with host Tetris Kelly of 'Billboard News' to share some key details about their comeback. The members take turns answering various questions in both English and Korean, even reacting to news that they might be nominated for 'Best New Artist of the Year' at the upcoming 'Grammy Awards'!

Watch the full interview on 'Billboard News', above!

brideofchani2,291 pts 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

taeyong

*hearts appear everywhere*

4

xx-jenn-xx1,741 pts 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

**Just drools over ten and taeyong.....i just want to ....stare at them all day**

